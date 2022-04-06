SRK To Start Filming With Raju Hirani Next Week, To Shoot For Altee's Film Simultaneously: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is going to get extra busy starting next week! The actor, who has been busy with Pathaan lately, is reportedly finally going to start work on his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani. SRK has been waiting for a long time to collaborate with the ace director. While Shah Rukh is yet to make an announcement himself, reports are doing the rounds suggesting that the collaboration is finally happening and that he will start filming next week.

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, SRK and Raju Hirani will start filming on April 15, and the schedule is slated to last for 40 days. The report also revealed that a set resembling Punjab has been constructed in Mumbai. “Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for this social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Filmcity in Mumbai, and that’s where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days," the source told the publication.

The film also will also reportedly star Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh is also expected to fly to London, Budapest and either the US or Canada for three more schedules of Hirani’s film. “The formalities to shoot at certain spots are being looked upon now. The shooting spots play one important character in the Hirani film. The overseas schedule is expected to start sometime around July,” the source told the publication.

The report added that not only Raju Hirani’s project but Shah Rukh will have his hands full with Atlee’s upcoming movie as well. The grapevine reveals that Shah Rukh will be shooting for Atlee’s film, based in Mumbai and Pune, immediately after the first schedule of the Hirani movie comes to an end.

The grapevine claimed Shah Rukh has a double role in the movie thus the filming process will be longer than usual. SRK has reportedly dedicated 180 days for Atlee’s film while ‘Hirani film will be shot over a period of 100 to 110 days.’

