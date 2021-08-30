Shah Rukh Khan to Start Shooting for Atlee's Pan-India Movie Next Month in Pune

Ever since Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan revealed his upcoming project with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, fans have been waiting to hear more updates regarding the movie. It seems that fans may be in for some update finally. According to a recent report, Shah Rukh will be kicking off the shooting for his upcoming movie with Atlee in Pune.

Mid-Day reported that the actor will be starting shooting for the untitled project next month with actor Nayanthara. The report mentioned that Shah Rukh has wrapped up shooting for a schedule of Pathan as the rest of the portions will be shot overseas. However, before Pathan’s shooting abroad resumes, Shah Rukh will be going to Pune to start shooting for Atlee’s movie. Shooting for the action-entertainer had already faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-India movie will star Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh while Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover will also be playing pivotal roles in the film. According to the report, the schedule for the upcoming movie will span over ten days. The movie will be officially announced on the day it goes on floors and the rest of the schedules of the movie will be conducted in Mumbai, Dubai and a few other locations. With the upcoming film, Atlee will mark his debut in the Hindi cinema industry. The big budget movie is believed to be mounted on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Meanwhile, the Yash Raj production, Pathan is also touted as a big-budget movie with actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also playing crucial roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will be shot in exotic European locations according to a report. The action thriller will mark Shah Rukh’s return to the silver screen after three years. The 55-year-old actor was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero which came out in December 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here