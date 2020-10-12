Shah Rukh Khan to Start Shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan in November?

Shah Rukh Khan's last screen outing was in 2018 film Zero. The film was dud at the box office. Since then the actor has not announced any film, however, there are speculations of him signing a film with Siddharth Anand. Now, new reports suggest that the actor is all set to team up with the filmmaker for his next film and the shooting of the same will begin soon.

"Initially, the plan was to shoot the film in several exotic locations abroad. But now, because of the pandemic, that won't be a feasible idea. So, they are still checking in on a few locations where filming would be easier. But primarily, majority of the film will be shot in Mumbai following all safety protocols. Sets are being erected and a lot of the high-end adrenaline pumping stunts will be shoot on the green screen. They wanted to go on floors in October, but now it will finally kickstart in November," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

The report also suggests that the actor will be sporting many different looks in the film.

While there is official confirmation about a film, if these reports turn out to be true, it will be a treat for all Shah Rukh fans. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy as a producer lately. He produced the limited horror series Betaal and Class Of 83.