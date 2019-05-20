English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal, 10 Bollywood Actors Who Turned Down Movies that Went on to Become Huge Hits
Here’s a look at some actors who were the first choices for Bollywood hits, but turned them down later.
Here’s a look at some actors who were the first choices for Bollywood hits, but turned them down later.
The 'desi munda' of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal, has become the new heart-throb for many due to his acting skills and down-to-earth demeanour. With stellar performances in movies like Raazi, Masaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has had a dream run in the Hindi movie industry so far. However, there is another news report that has made Vicky Kaushal hit the headlines once again. In a recent chat show, where Vicky Kaushal appeared with his Manmarziyaan co-star Taapsee Pannu, the actor revealed that he was the original choice for Rajkummar Rao’s hit movie Stree, which also starred Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.
While the actor did not reveal the role he was offered or list the reasons he said no to the role, this trend of turning down movies by first choices is not a new fad in Bollywood. From veteran actors Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand to famous names of Bollywood including SRK and Salman Khan, Bollywood actors keep turning down movies, which eventually turn out to be huge hits. Not just actors, actresses including Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan are no strangers to this trend either.
Here’s a look at some actors who were the first choices for Bollywood hits, but turned them down later:
1. Shah Rukh Khan
The King Khan turned down Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, which enthralled Indian audiences and made it to the Oscars. The role was later grabbed by Aamir Khan. The superstar also refused to do other hit movies like Munnabhai MBBS and 3 Idiots.
2. Salman Khan
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood is not an exception to this list. He has rejected movies like Chak De India and Baazigar, which later went to SRK.
3. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif turned downed Chennai Express, which had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The movie became one of the highest grossers of 2013. She also rejected the role of Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was later grabbed by Deepika Padukone.
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actress has turned down quite a number of films. From the lead role in Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram Leela to Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, the actress has rejected so many roles. She also rejected the role of Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and movies like Fashion, Black and Queen.
5. Hrithik Roshan
Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai proved to be one of the biggest hits. But did you know that Aamir Khan’s character, Aakash, was originally written keeping Hrithik Roshan in mind. However, he turned down the role. He also rejected the role of NASA scientist Mohan Bhargav in Swades.
6. Akshay Kumar
Farhan Akhtar gave a commercial hit with his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, based on the story of athlete Milkha Singh. However, it was not Farhan Akhtar but Akshay Kumar who was the first choice for the biopic, which he rejected to do Kaambakkt Ishq and Tees Maar Khan.
7. Kangana Ranaut
Kangan Ranaut has a series of hit movies in her name. However, Kangana rejected to do the lead role in Dirty Picture, which brought Vidya Balan to limelight.
8. Saif Ali Khan
Jr Nawwab Pataudi turned the famous role of ‘Raj’ in the movie Dilwale Dulhaniyaan Le Jayenge. The directors were looking for an NRI actor and Saif fit perfectly into the role. However, he rejected the role and SRK was the final choice as Raj to Simran.
9. Dev Anand
Bollywood’s Mr Evergreen blatantly refused to do Zanjeer which became the fourth highest grossing movie of 1973.
10. Raj Kapoor
Rajesh Khanna’s Anand is known to be one of the classics in Bollywood. However, the first choice for the role was Raj Kapoor, who couldn’t make it to the final deal.
