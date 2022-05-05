Shah Rukh Khan to Vidya Balan, Celebs Who Started Their Careers With TV

Have you ever asked an actor or actress about their first step into the industry? They usually have the same answer — TV. The road to success is certainly not easy, and here is a list of stars who best represent it. They started with the small screen before making it huge and dominating the national and international market.

Shah Rukh Khan

Yes, King Khan of Bollywood, began his acting career with the TV series Fauji. He played the role of captain Abhimanyu, a member of an Indian unit in training. Dil Dariya and Door Kevin were two other serials that he worked in. Nobody anticipated the arrival of a superstar in the industry.

Vidya Balan

In Bollywood, the actor-turned-superstar Vidya Balan started with the popular comic TV series Hum Paanch, in which she played Radhika. Earlier this role was played by Ekta Kapoor. It took a lot of patience and hard work for her to get to where she is now

R. Madhavan

Maddy from RHTDM is known for his acting skills. But before this film, he acted in the TV serial Sea-Hawks as Preet. Later, he acted in other serials like Ghar Jamai and Banegi Apni Baat. He was also seen in Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai and Saya on Zee TV.

Ayushman Khurana

The singer-actor and winner of MTV Roadies started his career with reality shows. He has also been an RJ and VJ for various channels. His debut film Vicky Donor, which was directed by Sujit Sarkar, was a great hit.

Irrfan Khan

The actor began his acting career in 1988. Irfan acted in several TV serials like Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamra, Banegi Apni Baat and Chandrakanta. His first film was Salaam Bombay followed by Ek Doctor Ki Mouth, The Warrior. After these films, he also worked in Hollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Young actor Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career in 2009 with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta and gained fans all over the country. Later, he made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che.

Prachi Desai

Bollywood actor Prachi Desai started her career with the Hindi serial Kasam Se on Zee TV. After that, she worked in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Rock On.

Mohit Raina

Mohit aka Mahadev from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev gained a lot of love from the audience. Mohit acted as a protagonist in the movie URI-The Surgical Strike and impressed the audience with his performance.

Yash/Naveen Kumar Gowda

Yash was an ordinary actor until the KGF movie came out. Before that, he did several TV serials like Uttarayana, Preethi Illada Mele, Nandagokula and many more. KGF Chapters 1 and 2, directed by Prashant Neil, became the talk of the Indian industry.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam started her acting career with the TV serial Chand Ke Paar Chalo. Later, she debuted with the film Vicky Donor.

