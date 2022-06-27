Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans to Priceless Selfie On His 30 Years in Bollywood; Ranveer Singh Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan has clocked 30 years in the Hindi film industry and fans were quick to show their love on social media with “cakes and edits”. He also took to Instagram to thank his fans by sharing a priceless mirror selfie alongside a heartwarming note.

Shah Rukh Khan sweet note read as follows, “Thank you all for celebrating my 30 years with cakes and edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.” Ranveer Singh had the best reaction to SRK’s post. “The glorious decades of The King,” wrote Ranveer.

SRK’s fans also flooded the post with congratulatory messages in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Love you to the moon and back Shah.” Another one commented, “Greatest megastar of all time! Looking so so good Shah sir!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan performed live on stage after a very long time. The actor had been keeping a low profile after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs-in-cruise case. A video of the actor performing on his iconic song “I Am The Best” from the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani has emerged on social media from the event.

Shah Rukh also held a special live session for his fans on Instagram in which he addressed their questions and spoke about his successful journey in Bollywood. In his first Insta live session, SRK thanked his fans for the love and support they have given him. During his interaction, Shah Rukh also confirmed that he has a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.

