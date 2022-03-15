Shah Rukh Khan Tries To Tame His Pathaan Hairstyle With Bandana While Playing Beach Volleyball In New Video

A new behind-the-scenes video from Shah Rukh Khan’s latest ad for Dubai has surfaced online and it gives a glimpse at the actor on the sets of the shoot. A few days ago, an advertisement was released in which Shah Rukh presented the various attraction factors that make Dubai the next best holiday destination. Now, in the behind-the-scenes video, Shah Rukh is seen not only filming the scenes but also bonding with the crew.

“I think for the first time, we are doing a full song… songish kind of a film and I’ve always believed this, the idea is somewhere down the line the city is the story," Shah Rukh explained in the video shared by his fan club on Twitter. While a few shots as seen in the final release were seen in the video, the actor was also seen rehearsing his scenes, greeting co-stars and even cracking up while talking to the crew. He was also seen playing volleyball.

During the moment, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a bandana to control his hair getting in his way. The actor has grown out his hair for his role in Pathaan.

After staying away from the spotlight for several months, Shah Rukh is bouncing back in action. The actor recently announced his comeback project Pathaan. The film, set to release on January 26, 2023, has Shah Rukh starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh also announced his new OTT venture, SRK+.

Taking to his social media handles, SRK shared a poster of him with his thumbs up and ‘SRK+ Coming Soon’ written on it. He captioned the post as, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein." While Shah Rukh wanted to keep a mystery around the project, Salman Khan seems to have ruined the surprise. He wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+". Anurag Kashyap also confirmed that it is an OTT platform. “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+".

