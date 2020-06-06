Shah Rukh Khan Turns Journalist in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Report

Shah Rukh Khan was seen last on screen in the Aanand L Rai directed film Zero (2018), which bombed at the box office. The Bollywood star hasn't been seen on the big screen since, and fans have been waiting for a big announcement from the star.

It was reported that SRK was to star in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahan Se Accha, but eventually opted out of the project. There has been constant speculation about his next ever since, but nothing has been announced officially.

During this self-imposed sabbatical, SRK has shot for pivotal parts in two films - Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action adventure Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and R Madhavan's Nambi Narayanan biopic Rocketry.

"Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development, adding that SRK shot for both roles last year.

"In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback,” added the source. Both films are currently in post-production and will hit the theatres next year. Interestingly, in Zero, Madhavan had an extended cameo as a NASA scientist.

Follow @News18Movies for more