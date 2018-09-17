Shah Rukh Khan Turns 'Parent Philosopher', Shares Deep Insight on Parenthood; See His Post

Shah Rukh Khan turned "parent philosopher" on Sunday as he imparted his wisdom about parenting with his social media followers. As part of Sunday musing, the 52-year-old star, who shares three children - Aryan (20), Suhana (18) and AbRam (five) - with wife Gauri Khan, shared a message for parents, saying, kids are not responsibility but a "measure of our capability".The actor also thanked children for being a source of inspiration and strength to their parents."...When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'... I want to tell them don't look at them don't look at them as that... 'cos actually their 'issue's are a call to our potential... A source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our capability not responsibility," read the post shared by Shah Rukh on Instagram.He captioned the post: "Sunday afternoon...for no apparent reason...feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to thank the kids not to give advice to parents..."There's no denying the fact that Shah Rukh is a doting father. In fact, we have often seen Shah Rukh speaking at length about his children at various events. His social media pages are also the proof of how much he adores his three kids as the actor always makes sure to timely express his feelings to them by sharing their pictures on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.The actor had once said in an interview that Suhana aspires to become an actor but, he wants her to complete her studies before entering the showbiz. Her daughter .