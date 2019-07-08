Shah Rukh Khan Turns Photographer for Charlie's Angels Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu established Charlie's Angels as the perfect all-girls trio and their badass attitude is being taken forward by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. But, Bollywood fam has its own version of Charlie's Angels in Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor whose friendship dates back to the days when they were mere kids.

Now that they are all grown up, nothing much has changed. On Sunday, Ananya took to Instagram to share two monochrome pictures of the trio clicked by Shah Rukh Khan. With Suhana in the center and Shanaya in the extreme right, the Student of the Year 2 actress captioned the picture as, " Charlie’s Angels #familyportrait" (sic) Take a look:

This is not the first time that the three have been referred to as Charlie's Angels. Earlier on Suhana's birthday, Ananya decided to ring in her friend's birthday with this special gift from their times together, while they were still just young kids. She shared a picture, which was a recreation of a Charlie's Angels moment. However, instead of heavy guns and loaded weapons, they pose with toy guns. The trio can be seen in their comfort wear and the pic could be from a night stay they must have had together.

On the work front, while Ananya has already made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, she is currently prepping up for her next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Whereas, Suhana has just completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England and has often expressed her keenness to join the film industry. Shanaya, on the other hand, has entered the showbiz as an AD, but the detailes of the project has been kept under wraps.

Follow @News18Movies for more