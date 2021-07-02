Shah Rukh Khan Turns Singer With Peppy Music Video, Brings His Signature Charm

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has turned singer for his latest music video. After an extended work hiatus, the actor has appeared in a jazzy music video titled ‘Streaxy’ where he can be seen in a glamorous avatar.

In the black-and-white video Shah Rukh can be seen in a white shirt and gray waistcoat. He wore stylish sunglasses and had his hair tied in a stylish braid. He could be seen sitting on a stool and singing in front of a mic. The song, which the actor himself sung is about staying confident. Instead of the word ‘sexy,’ they used ‘Streaxy,’ and Shah Rukh also said that he will always be evergreen.

Captioning the post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank u #gaurishinde always a fun shoot with you & the whole team of @streaxindia

@beingmudassarkhan for this moody song."

SRK has collaborated with the hair colour brand Streax for the music video. The brand also shared the full music video on their IGTV.

The actor has previously collaborated with Gauri Shinde for their hit film Dear Zindagi, which also starred Alia Bhatt. SRK played Jehangir Khan, a therapist in the 2016 film. SRK was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles with Shah Rukh. The film tanked at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The actor plays a spy in this action-thriller and will be seen performing incredible stunts in the mega flick. Apart from this, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy against the backdrop of Immigration. Taapsee Pannu will share the screen space the actor in this upcoming flick.

