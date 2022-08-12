Shah Rukh Khan Turns Vanar Astra For Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra; Leaked Pics Leaves All Excited

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies. Ever since the trailer launch of the movie earlier this year, it was being speculated if Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the film. However, if reports are to be believed, King Khan will play the role of Vanar Astra in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial.

Shah Rukh Khan’s picture from the film Brahmastra has gone viral on social media. A video is doing rounds on the internet in which the Pathaan actor can be seen in a blood-soaked avatar. In the clip, as he jumps in the air, lord Hanuman’s silhouette also appears.

While it is not yet known if the viral clip is from Brahmastra or just a fan-made edit, it has surely left SRK’s fans super excited. “So it’s confirmed now It is Shah Rukh Khan, Goosebumps man,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Wait What @iamsrk Sir In & As LORD “HANUMAN” In Brahmastra Zoom Karke Dekhna Same Dress Hai If Yeah Then Hell Excited For This.”

Wait What @iamsrk Sir In & As LORD “HANUMAN” In Brahmastra Zoom Karke Dekhna Same Dress Hai If Yeah Then Hell Excited For This #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/FElKW424w8 — IAMSHARIQ | THE JAWAN PATHAAN (@IamShariq62) August 11, 2022

Dang it!!!!! It’s been 4 years since I’ve seen my man on-screen. I just literally got hyped up for Shah bein in #Brahmastra as Vanar Astra. it’s gonna be a banggggggggg!!!!! @iamsrk ♥️ #brahmastra pic.twitter.com/45VY3Y3D0a — appie_fizz (@fizzie_girl) August 11, 2022

Earlier in June this year, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to play a cameo in the movie. “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes,” a source cited by the Indian Express claimed.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

