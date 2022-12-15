Shah Rukh Khan Talks About Unity and Compassion Amid Pathaan Protests at KIFF Opening

Shah Rukh Khan once again made his fans go crazy with his latest media interaction during the inauguration ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). The superstar was present at the event with various other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Mahesh Bhatt among others at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. As soon as King Khan took the stage, he was greeted with cheers from the audience who were waiting eagerly for his speech. And SRK gave fans more than what they were expecting!

The actor addressed the audience in Bengali and expressed his love for the city of Kolkata. He mentioned that he had promised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that he will speak in Bengali whenever he comes to Kolkata so he made Rani write his speech in Bengali. He shared that it feels great to be in Kolkata and be present with ‘Didi’ (Mamta Banerjee), ‘Dada’ (Sourav Ganguly), ‘Kolkata’r Jamaibabu’ (Kolkata’s brother-in-law Amitabh Bachchan) and Jaya Bachchan.

The actor also addressed the ongoing negativity on social media amid protests against his upcoming film Pathaan. Talking about the importance of cinema, he said it is the most important medium of modern times. “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature."

SRK continued, “Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling the stories in the simplest form as they are lived. It allows us to know each other better in a way it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind. A narrative that brings to forth humanity’s immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood."

He ended his speech by mouthing Pathaan’s dialogue.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji addressed the crowd in Bengali as well and expressed her love for Kolkata. She shared that she feels a gravitational pull towards this city and thanked the people for always supporting her. Singer Kumar Sanu was welcomed on stage as well and he made the crowd go crazy by crooning Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s iconic track Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam.

Talking about the festival, a total of 183 films from 42 countries will be screened across 10 venues in Kolkata, which will continue till December 22. An exhibition on Satyajit Ray, talk shows and discussions on films, and workshops will also be held during the festival. Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Abhimaan (1973), starring the Bachchan couple in the lead roles, will be the inaugural film.

