Shah Rukh Khan Uses His Iconic Scenes to Make The Ultimate Coronavirus Awareness Video; Watch

These are difficult times. The coronavirus outbreak has forced hundreds of millions of people around the world to the confines of their homes, and social distancing is the new norm. But significant numbers of people are still choosing to ignore the the importance of social distancing.

So how do you get them to take it seriously in the middle of the pandemic? You find a way to spin it into the ultimate coronavirus PSA.

With the whole world almost at a standstill over the rapid spread of coronavirus, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is inspiring people with his creative and witty appeal in an attempt to beat the deadly virus.

Shah Rukh posted an over 5 minute-long video in which he collaged some of his iconic scenes and songs to drive the message of taking necessary precautions during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!" he captioned the clip shared on Twitter.

Check out SRK's cinematic video highlighting safety tips during coronavirus outbreak:

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

The actor begins the video asking the viewers that he hopes and assumes they are at home which is the "most prudent place to be in terms of the coronavirus right now".

"I feel there are a lot of good things to do when you are at home. It gives you the opportunity to be close to your loved ones. But not this close, but you have to be a few metres apart. You could pick up one of those hobbies that you always wanted to do but you never found time, like me and the guitar or maybe not," he quips as he almost drops the guitar.

The actor then shifts into a more serious demeanour, saying how in such troubled times there is a need to go back to simpler things.

"The thing is - coronavirus is taking over our minds hearts and bodies, of course, and slowly creeping into our souls. Things are becoming overwhelming with information and misinformation. We are scared and rightly so, and everywhere things are happening.

"My mother used to say whenever you are confused go back to the basics," he adds.

What follows next in the video is Shah Rukh explaining the symptoms of the virus and the precautions one can take against it in full filmy style.

"Here are the symptoms of coronavirus: coughing and fever," he says, which next cuts to the popular song Loveria Hua from his 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

The actor later quips, "No not that kind of fever, not the Loveria kind. Actual fever".

For the next symptom of sore throat, the video shows the funny train scene from the 2013 film Chennai Express where his character loses his voice from fear when surrounded by the goons.

"If you have these symptoms or if you have symptoms that make you feel uneasy, please consult and rely your on your doctors for the right information," he adds.

To safeguard oneself, the video, next urges people to avoid large groups firstly.

To show how to self-quarantine at home, Shah Rukh takes the help of his last release 2018's Zero, where his character is seen sitting alone in the corner of a big room.

To avoid touching each other, he invoked 1997's song Chand Tare Tod Laaoon from Yes Boss, which shows a woman touching his face.

He uses snippets and songs from his films such as Fan, Chalte Chalte, Dil Se, Happy New Year, Badshah and Baazigar.

"If you have to, sneeze in the the pit of your elbow, make sure nobody sneezes on your face or coughs. If they do then you know what to do," and what follows is the famous spitting scene from 2004's Main Hoon Na where Satish Shah's character spits on Shah Rukh and the latter ducks Keanu Reeves' Neo from the Hollywood sci-fi hit The Matrix.

"Be safe, be healthy. I pray for your loved ones and your family. And you please do the same for me and my family.

"Please rely on the correct information from the state governments, from the central government or your local authorities and Inshallah we shall overcome this," the actor said as he starts playing Deep Purple's Smoke on the Water on the guitar.

As per the video, all protocols were followed while filming it, adding "no hi-fives were exchanged".

(With inputs from PTI)