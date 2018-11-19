Shah Rukh Khan Visits Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh in New York with Gauri, Suhana

Thank you @iamsrk Gauri and Suhana! Very gracious of you. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 17, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana recently visited Rishi Kapoor in New York City, who is currently there undergoing treatment for an undisclosed disease.Rishi took to Twitter on Saturday to thank the Khan family for taking out the time to see him. “Thank you @iamsrk Gauri and Suhana! Very gracious of you,” he tweeted.Shah Rukh also shared an image from New York on Instagram. “Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again...soon,” he captioned the photo that features him with his wife and daughter.However, Shah Rukh isn’t the first actor to have met Kapoor as he recuperates in NYC. Several others, including Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Alia Bhatt and Javed Akhtar, have visited him.Rishi keeps sharing photos of all these happy visits on social media.He and son Ranbir Kapoor also accidentally met Hollywood legend Robert De Niro in Manhattan last month.He tweeted an image of them two with De Niro, apparently clicked on the roadside, with traffic moving on in the background.Gushing about his fan-boy moment, Rishi wrote, “Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob! (sic).”On the professional front, he will next be seen in Netflix’s Rajma Chawal.