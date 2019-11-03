Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Play Good Roles To Make Son AbRam Understand Why People Love Him

Shah Rukh Khan, during a fan interaction on his birthday in Bandra, said that he will work hard for doing some new characters so that his youngest one AbRam gets a good impression of his dad's fan following.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Play Good Roles To Make Son AbRam Understand Why People Love Him
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam and Devid Letterman during a fan meet from the balcony of Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image: IANS)

Shah Rukh Khan believes his son AbRam still doesn't relate to the fandom he enjoys, and the superstar plans to play a "good character in a commercial film" to make his youngest child understand the reason for people's love.

The actor, who turned 54 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday with thousands of fans at St Andrew's Auditorium in suburban Bandra. During the interaction with fans, Shah Rukh shared a conversation he had with his elder son Aryan last year.

"When they (Aryan and Suhana) were growing up, they saw Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but AbRam should get a good character in a commercial film so that after watching it, he would feel that his father is a big star. Aryan said that in the next three-four years I should make such a great film that AbRam knows why so many people love me. I will work very hard to make sure I can have some new characters," SRK said.

Shah Rukh, who tasted stardom with grey roles in Baazigar, Anjaam and Darr, said he never liked the "hero type" characters. "I don't like the hero type. When I had started in the film industry and the first interview that I gave I said, 'I have come here to play character roles'. My friends like Vivek Vaswani and the producer were upset with me.

"My idea is if within a hero's role I can add a new dimension to the character. Otherwise I feel, all the young boys and girls in the creative field, you will not have enough at your disposal to learn from filmmakers like me and other actors if we don't do something new," he added.

