Shah Rukh Khan Wants to See Brett Lee Play Hindi Songs on Guitar, See Cricketer's Epic Reply

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to wish Australian pace icon Brett Lee a very happy birthday. Along with the wish, SRK mentioned he would like to see Lee playing Hindi songs on the guitar.

"A very happy birthday to you my friend. Hope to see you soon and hear some new hindi songs on the guitar. Keep being the rockstar that you are," he tweeted.

Responding to SRK's tweet, Lee, who is celebrating his 44th birthday, thanked the "Main Hoon Na" actor. "Thanks so much SRK! Very kind of you mate. Let's have a jam and another song along soon @iamsrk," Lee wrote on Twitter.

Thanks so much SRK! Very kind of you mate. Let’s have a jam and another sing along soon 🎶 🎸 @iamsrk https://t.co/JtyB9s0hGy — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) November 8, 2020

Lee was the part of Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2012.

Earlier talking about his bond with SRK, Lee had said, “I have been fortunate enough to be friends with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his close friends and of course Preity Zinta has been a good friend all throughout but I don’t want to divert from the cause. This is about music and my initiative and I want to do it entirely my way.”