Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Star in Alia Bhatt's Next Production, Promises to be Professional

Alia Bhatt is donning the producer’s hat for the first time for her film Darlings. Along with her company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Alia had recently taken to social media to announce that the film has gone on floors. Now, SRK took to the micro-blogging site and asked to be a part of her next home production too.

He wrote, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!"

To this, Alia responded, “hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite."

Alia had taken to social media on Saturday to write about being nervous on her first day of shoot. On Twitter, she wrote, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @MrVijayVarma @ShefaliShah_ @roshanmathew22) (sic)."

On Instagram too, she shared more pictures from the first day on Darlings set.

Shah Rukh and Alia shared the screen-space in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 film Dear Zindagi. The film is credited for starting a conversation about mental health and therapy in mainstream cinema.

Meanwhile, Darlings is a story of a mother-daughter duo and stars Alia and Shefali Shah in the lead. Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew will be playing pivotal roles in the film.

