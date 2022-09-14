Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Nervous' About Brahmastra, Happy With Fans Reacting To His Cameo: Report

One of the biggest surprises of Brahmastra was undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The actor played the role of a scientist by the name of Mohan Bhargav — a sweet nod to his name from the film Swades — Shah Rukh left the audience cheering in theatres. While Shah Rukh is yet to publicly react to videos of audiences from the theatres going viral, a new report claims that the superstar is nothing but happy with the reactions.

If a report by IndiaToday.in is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has seen videos doing the rounds of audiences’ reactions to his cameo and liked them. It is also claimed that SRK’s son Aryan has seen portions of the film starring King Khan and he has liked it as well.

“The glimpse of reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s entry have gone viral on social media. SRK has watched those videos and he has liked them. He is happy with the feedback that people have given him for the film. The superstar was nervous about this film,” the grapevine claimed.

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan had seen scenes of his dad in Brahmastra and he theatrically liked SRK’s part. After the film was released, makers shared videos from theatres and the actor liked them,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming films. The actor is in Chennai, shooting for his film Jawan with Nayanthara. Directed by Atlee, the film also features a cameo by Deepika Padukone. It is also rumoured that Vijay Sethupathi is in the film.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Pathaan slated to release in January 2023. The film stars SRK with Deepika and John Abraham. He also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani in December 2023. The actor stars with Taapsee Pannu for the first time in the film.

