Shah Rukh Khan Was Worried Malaika Arora Might 'Fly off The Train' During Chaiyya Chaiyya, Actress Reveals It All

Even 24 years after its release, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyaa is still an iconic song. In the dance number, the two stars danced on a moving train. However, do you know that both superstars were not even tied while filming this song? In a recent interview, Malaika Arora revealed the same and shared how SRK was worried that she might ‘fly off the train’ during Chaiyya Chaiyya shoot.

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) insisted that I should be (harnessed) because he was worried that I may fly off the train (laughs). But it is difficult to dance, imagine one part of you being harnessed and tied. But we did it," Malaika told Bollywood Bubble. She also revealed that everyone else except her and SRK were tied during the shoot.

Earlier, while promoting his 2017 movie Raees, Shah Rukh Khan had also talked about shooting Chaiyya Chaiyya on a moving train when he had said that it was ‘very scary’. “The dancers were all tied down that’s why it was very difficult. The train was slow, but many times, those overhead bridges use to come and there was no communication like how you have those speakers now. I remember Farah Khan and the rest of the crew carried a white cloth. Every time they put it up it meant stop the song and just bend down. It was very scary. Because even when you lie down it was like you could literally feel the bridge pass over you. That song was shot guerrilla style. The train would stop and suddenly start. It was very difficult to shoot the song. It was fun but not without its difficulties," SRK had said as quoted by E-Times.

Chaiyya Chaiyya was a part of the 1998 movie Dil Se which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta in key roles.

