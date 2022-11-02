Shah Rukh Khan Waves At Fans Outside Mannat, Clicks a Selfie With Them On His 57th Birthday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today i.e on Wednesday. On this special day, social media is flooded with fans, friends and industry colleagues sending love-filled wishes to the ‘King of Romance’. Hundreds of fans also gathered outside SRK’s Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Guess what? When it finally happened, SRK left everyone in complete awe with his heart-warming gestures.

On Wednesday evening, Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans outside Mannat as he thanked them for their love and wishes. In the pictures that surfaced, SRK was also seen waving at his fans and bowing down with folded hands. In some of the pictures, the actor was also seen taking a selfie with a sea of well-wishers gathered outside his residence. For the special moment, SRK sported a simple white t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans. He also wore goggles and looked charming as always.

Sharing one of the selfies he clicked, SRK wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Ritesh Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among others also sent wishes to SRK on his special day.

Earlier today, the teaser of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan was released which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big movies in his pipeline – Jawan and Dunki. Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the other hand, in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. SRK is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a never-seen-before action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

