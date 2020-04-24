Shah Rukh Khan Whips Up Delicious Meal For AbRam In This Viral Throwback Video; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan may be the world’s biggest star, but at home, he is his kids’ go-to person when they get midnight hunger pangs. In a throwback clip from David Letterman's Netflix special episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which has resurfaced online, we can see Shah Rukh whip up a delicious meal for his son in no time as the latter can't contain his excitement.

During a promotional video for the episode, which dropped on October 25 last year, SRK had said that he cooks fun meals for his kids at 3am.

When Letterman asked SRK if he could think about ‘furloughing one or two of them,' Shah Rukh jokes, ‘All of them,’ before adding, “But jokes apart, I spend a lot of time with them. They always want food at 2 or 3 in the morning. So I am learning Italian food. So whenever that nine number of the kitchen goes, I say ‘Yeah! What do you want? You want some pasta? And I quickly go and...’”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh to return to the big screen. SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, which bombed at the box office, making him conscious of his choices in films.

Talking to Filmfare, the 53-year-old actor earlier said, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family."

Shah Rukh also revealed that after Zero, he decided to take a break and has been travelling and discovering new stories.

"I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months," he had said.