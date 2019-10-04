Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan will Announce His Next Film 'In a Month or Two'

Shah Rukh Khan who will be hosting the second season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat revealed that he is currently working on some scripts and will announce his next project as soon as it is ready.

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan will Announce His Next Film 'In a Month or Two'
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is currently on a sabbatical from films.

There have been many reports and rumours of movies that SRK might be doing next, including the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, it seems that the actor will finally be giving clarity to his fans by announcing his next film in a month or two. The actor said this at the launch of the second season of Star India's Ted Talks India-: Nayi Baat .

"Actually, I spoke to Sanjay (Gupta), Gaurav (Banerjee) and Uday (Shankar; chairman of Star and Disney India, and president of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific) and I said, this is the platform where I want to announce it. This is it. I will come here and tell everyone about. Ted Talk will be my new movie," the actor joked.

On a serious note, he said, "Jokes apart, I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas." He added, "There was one film people said that I am going to do -- Tarzan and Jane. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan. But no. I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything."

During his sabbatical, the actor has focused on his role as a producer at Red Chillies Entertainment. He produced the recent hit web-show on Netflix, Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will also be producing Netflix's Betaal, starring Viineet Kumar, Ahana Kumra and Jitendra Joshi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram