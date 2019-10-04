Shah Rukh Khan will Announce His Next Film 'In a Month or Two'
Shah Rukh Khan who will be hosting the second season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat revealed that he is currently working on some scripts and will announce his next project as soon as it is ready.
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is currently on a sabbatical from films.
There have been many reports and rumours of movies that SRK might be doing next, including the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, it seems that the actor will finally be giving clarity to his fans by announcing his next film in a month or two. The actor said this at the launch of the second season of Star India's Ted Talks India-: Nayi Baat .
"Actually, I spoke to Sanjay (Gupta), Gaurav (Banerjee) and Uday (Shankar; chairman of Star and Disney India, and president of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific) and I said, this is the platform where I want to announce it. This is it. I will come here and tell everyone about. Ted Talk will be my new movie," the actor joked.
On a serious note, he said, "Jokes apart, I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas." He added, "There was one film people said that I am going to do -- Tarzan and Jane. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan. But no. I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything."
During his sabbatical, the actor has focused on his role as a producer at Red Chillies Entertainment. He produced the recent hit web-show on Netflix, Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will also be producing Netflix's Betaal, starring Viineet Kumar, Ahana Kumra and Jitendra Joshi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr in 2 Days
- Bigg Boss 13: Things Turn Ugly Between Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Bagga
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?