Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi With Gorgeous Selfie: 'Blessings and Happiness'

Shah Rukh Khan had a low-key Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, followed by Ganpati visarjan on Sunday. The actor shared a post-puja selfie on Instagram to wish his fans and friends on the festive occasion.

Sharing the monochrome picture with a red tika on his forehead, Shah Rukh wrote, “Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!” (sic)

Shah Rukh has been making the most of his lockdown time. Apart from spending quality time with his loved ones, he was seen shooting at his home. Pictures of him shooting at his residence Mannat went viral on social media recently.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which tanked at the box office. His latest production Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol, has received average reviews from the film critics.

An adaptation of Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name, Class of '83, showcases the journey of a cop shunted to a punishment posting as the dean of the police academy, who trains five best candidates to bring down the corrupt officials backed by some of the most-wanted criminals.