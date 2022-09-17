Shah Rukh Khan Wishes PM Narendra Modi on His 72nd Birthday, Says 'Take a Day Off And Enjoy Sir'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the country to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. The actor took to Twitter and penned a sweet birthday note. SRK thanked the PM for his dedication to the welfare of the country and prayed that he has the health to achieve his goals.

“Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

Not only Shah Rukh but several other stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam Kher wished PM Modi on his birthday. “Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Happy Birthday to you! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are trying your best to fulfill the responsibility of your oath! Will keep doing it for years! Thanks for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji !” Kher tweeted.

“Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories.

As part of his birthday celebrations, the Prime Minister launched the project Cheetah at Kuno National in Madhya Pradesh, in an ambitious effort to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country. He released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia. The pictures and videos of the PM releasing the cheetahs and addressing the media have gone viral.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor is currently in Chennai where he is shooting for Jawan. The film marks his first film with Atlee and also stars Nayanthara. The actor also has Pathaan and Dunki in the pipeline.

