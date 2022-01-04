Shah Rukh Khan Won't Be Filming for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Until February: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make a public appearance since his son Aryan Khan’s bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. However, the actor seems to have returned to work now. Last month, a picture of SRK on the sets of a film had gone viral. It was then reported that Shah Rukh would be shooting for his extended cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 this month.

However, there seems to be a change in plan. A new report suggests that Shah Rukh would be shooting for his cameo in February now. Instead of Shah Rukh, Salman is now scheduled to film his scenes with Emraan Hashmi for the film. It is rumoured that Emraan Hashmi plays the baddie, though he has remained tight-lipped about the film.

ETimes quoted a source saying, “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors." Tiger 3 also stars the newlywed Katrina Kaif. Salman and Katrina had filmed a portion of the film in Russia, Turkey and Austria, among other locations, last year.

Last month, on the occasion of his birthday, Salman had confirmed that Shah Rukh will be seen in Tiger 3 and that Salman would be seen in Shah Rukh’s Pathan. “Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan should come before that," the Radhe star revealed during a media interaction on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is expected to wrap up Pathan after Tiger 3. A source had previously told News18, “The actor was recently seen getting back in shape for the film. After finishing Tiger 3, he will soon fly out to Spain for the international schedule. The actor will be joined by his co-star Deepika Padukone as they both will be seen shooting for a romantic song. Apart from that, SRK will also be seen doing some high octane action sequences for the film."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.