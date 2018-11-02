English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan@53: Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai Lead Bollywood in Wishing Bollywood’s Badshah
Shah Rukh Khan will launch the trailer of his much-awaited film Zero today on his birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Since early Friday morning, top 3 Twitter India trends are related to Shah Rukh Khan. That’s what happens when Bollywood’s Badshah turns a year older.
Today is a big day for Shah Rukh. Other than it being his 53rd birthday, the actor will also launch the trailer of his much-awaited film Zero today.
An Anand L Rai directorial, it also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, and is slated to release on December 21.
Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share images of his midnight birthday celebrations at his home. Sharing a collage of pictures that have Shah Rukh feeding cake to wife Garui and waving at hundreds of fans waiting outside his house of wish him, he wrote, “Fed cake to wife...Met my family of fans outside Mannat...now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank u all...for this amazing love.”
Every year, hundreds of fans gather outside Mannat on the eve of his birthday to wish Shah Rukh and catch a glimpse of him. Here’s a video of the congregation that assembled last night.
There are wishes galore on social media too. Other than his millions of fans, celebs have also extended their love.
Sharing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s photo from the midnight party, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday bhai!!!! Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life!!! Thank you for being family and for all the memories ...and here’s to many more!!! May #zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster!!!❤❤❤.”
Anand L Rai shared Zero’s new poster featuring Shah Rukh alone. “Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk ,” he captioned it.
Farah Khan also shared an adorable throwback photo with Shah Rukh from the sets of their 2008 film Om Shaanti Om. “Happiest birthday @iamsrk it is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to b silly with them♥lov u.( one n only time u wore tight white pants.. #thingsimakeyoudo,” she captioned it.
Comedian Sunil Grover also wished SRK. “Zero ke Hero ko happy Birthday. . @iamsrk Sir, May you keep entertaining us for the years to come. Wishing you health and lots of laughter all the way. . #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan,” he tweeted.
Zero ke Hero ko happy Birthday. ❤️. @iamsrk Sir, May you keep entertaining us for the years to come. Wishing you health and lots of laughter all the way. . #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) November 1, 2018
