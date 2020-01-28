Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan's Advice to Raj & DK on Their Upcoming Film Together

Will Shah Rukh Khan collaborate with Raj and DK for his next film? Read below for details.

Shah Rukh Khan who has been absent from the big screen for a year now is currently working on his next project. It has now come to light that this involves a film written by the popular duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly know as Raj & Dk.

The duo revealed in an interview with Rajeev Masand that they had multiple meetings with SRK and the actor immediately loved the story and continues to express his interest in being a part of it.

"We just told him a story and he immediately loved it. He did say, 'Your script is great. It is important to keep the script intact. So whatever happens in that journey, make sure the script remains what you guys wanted it to be. Make the film it should be, don’t be bogged down by the star or actor in it’."

They added, "I think it’s wonderful that he is so open to it. It is one of our favorite scripts we have been holding on, thinking let’s do it at the right time, whenever."

DK said that the gist of Shah Rukh's advice to the duo could be summed up as, "That’s his way of saying that even if I offer suggestions, don’t feel compelled to take it."

Currently, Raj and DK have been occupied with the shooting of the second season of The Family Man. They are also working on a project titled Citadel alongside the Avengers: Endgame directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, the Russo brothers. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are starring in Citadel.

