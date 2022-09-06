Shah Rukh Khan's Banner Acquires Negative And Remake Rights of Govinda's 'Dulhe Raja': Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the powerhouses of Bollywood which is producing amazing films on OTT platforms and theatres. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, SRK’s production banner has acquired the negative and remake rights of the 1998 comedy-drama Dulhe Raja. The Harmeet Malhotra directorial features Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. No official announcement has been made by the production house.

A close source to the development told Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh Khan is a big fan of comedy films and Dulhe Raja is one of those “pop-corn entertainers” that he likes. “When one of the associates suggested the idea of acquiring the blanket rights of Dulhe Raja, SRK was game on for the idea,” revealed the insider. Adding more to it also mentioned that a team will now decide on how to explore Dulhe Raja as per today’s audience.

The source also mentioned that the satellite and digital rights also rest with the Chak De India! actor and his company that would now sell it to the partners and ‘reap rich returns’ from the renewal of the license.

The source also informed that the deal was locked long back. It also said that Farhad Samji who is currently working with Salman Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has started working on a draft of Dulhe Raja. “He has been advised to make a fresh screenplay by retaining the world of the original and its work in progress at the moment,” the insider told Pinkvilla.

It also said that if the screenplay is a faithful adaptation and actors show keen interest then Red Chillies will be more than happy to remake the film. “If not, they are content with the revenues that the film will generate from television and digital screenings,” shared the source.

Speaking about Dulhe Raja, comedy-drama was one of the hit films in the ’90s. Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Viju Khote and Mohnish Behl featured in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has many interesting projects lined up. He will be next seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

