SRK's Besharam Rang a Copy of Sajjad Ali's Ab Ke Hum Bichare? Singer Shares Cryptic Post

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan has sparked debate since its release. Earlier, a few politicians expressed objection to Deepika Padukone's saffron monokini and the choreography of the dance. Now, Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali has shared a post on Instagram where he said that the “new movie's song" sounds similar to his old track titled Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Netizens believe that he is talking about Besharam Rang, which has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Sajjad took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he is seen crooning his song Ab Ke Hum Bichare. In the video, the singer is heard saying in Hindi, “I was listening to music on YouTube from some new films. I was reminded of one of my old songs from 25-26 years ago. Let me sing it for you." He then goes on to sing a few lines from Ab Ke Hum Bichare.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of the song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!"

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “This sounds like Besharam Rang from Pathaan," while another wrote, “Beautiful composition and song, and it's sad that they plagiarized it without giving you any credit." A third one wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie song copy by Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali song."

Pathaan marks the return of superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role after a four-year absence on the big screen. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play crucial roles in the Yash Raj Films' actioner. The film will reportedly have a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan, however, the director Siddharth Anand yet to confirm this. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, this year.

