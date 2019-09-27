Shah Rukh Khan's Break From Movies Was Much Required, Feels Wife Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Zero (2018), is yet to sign a new project. While fans are impatient and awaiting to see King Khan on screen, it’s wife Gauri Khan who feels that the break was required and has helped the whole family altogether.

An interior designer and producer by profession, Gauri said in an interview that the break helped her to travel, while SRK could be relied on for taking care of baby AbRam at home.

Zoom quoted her saying, “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea.”

Adding on if the actor has plans for a comeback anytime soon, she gave a hint of the good news and said, “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly.”

View this post on Instagram My Three Little.....❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 21, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

Earlier, some reports suggested that he will feature in Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Some media outlets also talked of him doing a Rakesh Sharma Biopic and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

View this post on Instagram

Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali!

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Nov 3, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Putting all of it to rest, Shah Rukh tweeted about it earlier this month. He asked his fans to be patient and not believe in baseless rumours. His tweet read, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of! Boys and girls do a film when I say I am doing it.... Otherwise it’s just post truth.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.