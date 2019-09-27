Shah Rukh Khan's Break From Movies Was Much Required, Feels Wife Gauri
Wife Gauri Khan feels that a break from films was much needed for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor hasn't signed any new films yet.
Image: Instagram/ Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Zero (2018), is yet to sign a new project. While fans are impatient and awaiting to see King Khan on screen, it’s wife Gauri Khan who feels that the break was required and has helped the whole family altogether.
An interior designer and producer by profession, Gauri said in an interview that the break helped her to travel, while SRK could be relied on for taking care of baby AbRam at home.
Zoom quoted her saying, “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea.”
Adding on if the actor has plans for a comeback anytime soon, she gave a hint of the good news and said, “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly.”
Earlier, some reports suggested that he will feature in Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Some media outlets also talked of him doing a Rakesh Sharma Biopic and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.
Putting all of it to rest, Shah Rukh tweeted about it earlier this month. He asked his fans to be patient and not believe in baseless rumours. His tweet read, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of! Boys and girls do a film when I say I am doing it.... Otherwise it’s just post truth.”
