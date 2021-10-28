CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Rukh Khan's BTS Moments From the Sets of Diwali Ad Go Viral; See Pics
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan's BTS Moments From the Sets of Diwali Ad Go Viral; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's BTS selfies from his latest ad are going viral on social media.

A behind-the-scenes picture of Shah Rukh Khan taking a selfie with his co-actors of his recent ad, is going viral amid his son Aryan Khan's bail hearing.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan is currently facing crisis after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Aryan’s bail plea is being heard by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Amid the hearing, the actor’s behind-the-scenes selfies from his latest Diwali ad has gone viral. In the pictures, the actor can be seen in his cheerful self and talking pictures with his co-actors. His ad had also recently grabbed headlines for its special message.

In the pictures shared by the Bollywoodpap, SRK can be seen pouting as he takes a selfie with his young colleagues. He could be seen wearing sunglasses. In the second picture, Shah Rukh can be seen pointing at his co-actor while wearing his eyeglasses. The caption read, “King Khan’s ad shoot #shahrukhkhan."

Shah Rukh’s new ad, for the brand Cadbury had grabbed headlines after it aired. The ad urged people to support their local stores during Diwali.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has delayed all his shoot work until Aryan is released from jail. His two anticipated films, Pathan with Deepika Padukone and Atlee directorial, were shooting when Aryan was nabbed and court proceedings got him involved.

Shah Rukh is also set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani directorial, with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon coming on board as co-writers. It is described as a social drama.

first published:October 28, 2021, 15:41 IST