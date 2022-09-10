Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Brahmastra Has a Surprising Connection With Swades; Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva featured multiple cameos by prolific celebs including Shah Rukh Khan. The King Khan of Bollywood, who wields the Vanar Astra, lays the foundation for the secret community of Brahmansh in his funny yet fierce scientist avatar. But do you know that his character in Brahmastra has a surprising connection with one of his previous roles in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades?

*Spoiler Alert*

Brahmastra opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s special feature as scientist Manav Bhargav, who is a member of the secret mystic community. While defending one of the pieces of the most powerful weapon, Brahmastra, the scientist is attacked by the Queen of Darkness, Junoon (Played by Mouni Roy). The main antagonist who is on the quest to collect all the broken pieces of Brahmastra also aims to extract information about the sacred Brahmansh community through the scientist’s memories.

Shah Rukh Khan unleashes the power of his Vanar Astra but eventually succumbs to the attack. However, while fulfilling his duties to Brahmansh, he refuses to give out much information and kills himself. While his role gives a great foundation to Brahmastra’s plot, this is not the first time, Khan was seen playing the role of Manav Bhargav. In Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Swades, SRK essayed the character of the same name who was employed with NASA. Although the connection between his roles hasn’t been established officially, it does come as a great surprise to viewers.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/W92lJlXZwt8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, South superstar Nagarjuna also makes a cameo in the fantasy film as the wielder of the Nandi Astra, a prevalent Indian artist Anish Shetty. Just like SRK, Nagarunja also possesses one of the pieces of Brahmastra. Nagarjuna, with the power of 100 Nandi’s, tries to stop Junoon and sacrifices himself to lend a safe window for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to reach the guru and the leader of Brahmansh (Played by Amitabh Bachchan).

The fantasy movie hit the big screens on Friday, September 9. The second part of Brahmastra will introduce the story of Dev, an antagonist, who is also a wielder of Agni Astra like Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva. However, Dev aspires to proclaim Brahmastra to satisfy his quest of gaining the title of Brahma Dev. The cast of Brahmastra 2 remains unclear but the rumour mill has it that Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan are in talks for the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here