Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha Makes Fans Scream, Celebrate, Watch Viral Video

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on the silver screen today after a long wait due to the pandemic. The lead actors along with their co-stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are receiving rave reviews for their performance in the Forrest Gump adaptation. Some critics and viewers have also compared it to the Tom Hanks starrer and said that the film has lived up to the expectations. The film also had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan and viewers are going crazy over that.

Several clips shared from cinema halls see audiences erupt into cheers and applauses on seeing King Khan on screen. Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha is similar to Elvis Presley’s in Forrest Gump. Sharing the clip of his cameo on social media, one fan wrote, “People Going Mad For Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha 🔥”

People Going Mad For Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHHpOnNOnU — Main Hoon Don 2.0 (@SRKIANS4EVER2) August 11, 2022

“#ShahRukhKhan is the last true Megastar of Indian Cinema 🔥People going crazy over just his 2 MINUTE CAMEO in #LaalSinghChaddha,” wrote another fan.

#ShahRukhKhan is the last true Megastar of Indian Cinema 🔥 People going crazy over just his 2 MINUTE CAMEO in #LaalSinghChaddha. pic.twitter.com/Ii0X8rWLBr — ARFAT SRK FAN (@iam_arfatSRKian) August 11, 2022

“Nothing just Biggest Fandom of Bollywood celebrating Cameo of #ShahRukhKhan in #LaalSinghChaddha 🔥Film kisi ki v ho, Jalwa to SRK aur SRKians ka hi rahega humesha…💥🐐” another tweet read.

Nothing just Biggest Fandom of Bollywood celebrating Cameo of #ShahRukhKhan in #LaalSinghChaddha 🔥 Film kisi ki v ho, Jalwa to SRK aur SRKians ka hi rahega humesha…💥🐐pic.twitter.com/CTxlw9xNiK — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) August 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan in January 2023. While the audiences and his fans wait with bated breath, his cameos in films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Rocketry have already made the fans go berserk. Pathaan will be followed by two big releases- Jawan and Dunki.

Meanwhile, talking of Laal Singh Chaddha, it is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “(Aamir) Khan’s performance is a breathtaking balancing act between comedy and sadness, in a story rich in small laughs and quiet truths. It is never easy to admit when a movie brings one to tears, but you’ll be hard-pressed to hide yourselves when Khan’s face in one of the scenes looks directly into the camera almost making you feel the pain that he has gone through which is hidden behind his long beard and a broad smile. Khan’s performance is elevated by Kareena’s performance. The actor offers yet another one of her many brilliant performances in creating a woman who is attracted not just to naive, simple man, but to the man beneath the simplicity. Mona Singh as Laal’s mother excels in every frame. A special mention for Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij who find the nuances of their characters and take even the smallest scenes and bring them to life.”

