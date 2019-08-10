Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Rocketry The Nambi Effect is Very Important to the Story, Here's Why

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is currently in post-production and will see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. Read details here.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Rocketry The Nambi Effect is Very Important to the Story, Here's Why
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

There has been much anticipation building up to R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and one of the reasons for the same is Shah Rukh Khan's reported cameo in the film. There have been various media reports in the past that have linked Shah Rukh's involvement with the project and now another one sheds light on the nature of his cameo.

As per latest information, Shah Rukh will play an interviewer in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, who will cross-examine ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and is interested in knowing more about him. In doing so, Shah Rukh's character will pave way for the story line to unfold in flashback, the report added.

Currently in post-production, details about Shah Rukh's cameo in Rocketry came via a source, who said, "Shah Rukh Khan has shot most of his part for the Hindi version and he is seen sharing the screen with R Madhavan, playing a 77-year-old Nambi Narayanan, who narrates his side of the story. It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film might be of an interviewer, who is interested to know more about Nambi. The rest of the film will go in flashback mode."

Game of Thrones actor Ron Donachie and Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan also have pivotal roles in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan has also roped in his Kannathil Muthamittal co-star Simran Bagga to play his on-screen love interest in Rocketry.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer from ISRO who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days in a case that was later ruled to be false. The film is directed by Madhavan and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram