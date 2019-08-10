Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Rocketry The Nambi Effect is Very Important to the Story, Here's Why

There has been much anticipation building up to R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and one of the reasons for the same is Shah Rukh Khan's reported cameo in the film. There have been various media reports in the past that have linked Shah Rukh's involvement with the project and now another one sheds light on the nature of his cameo.

As per latest information, Shah Rukh will play an interviewer in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, who will cross-examine ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and is interested in knowing more about him. In doing so, Shah Rukh's character will pave way for the story line to unfold in flashback, the report added.

Currently in post-production, details about Shah Rukh's cameo in Rocketry came via a source, who said, "Shah Rukh Khan has shot most of his part for the Hindi version and he is seen sharing the screen with R Madhavan, playing a 77-year-old Nambi Narayanan, who narrates his side of the story. It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film might be of an interviewer, who is interested to know more about Nambi. The rest of the film will go in flashback mode."

Game of Thrones actor Ron Donachie and Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan also have pivotal roles in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan has also roped in his Kannathil Muthamittal co-star Simran Bagga to play his on-screen love interest in Rocketry.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer from ISRO who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days in a case that was later ruled to be false. The film is directed by Madhavan and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

