Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Rocketry:The Nambi Effect Wins Fans' Hearts

Tamil star R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the theaters on Friday, July 1. The actor essayed the titular role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the film. The movie portrays the life of Nambi Narayan in 1994 when he was the head of ISRO’s cryogenics branch and was jailed in an espionage case. Later in 1998, he was exonerated of all charges by the Supreme Court. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and English.

Suriya made a cameo of a journalist in the Tamil version of the film, while Shah Rukh Khan reprised the role in its Hindi and English versions. Shah Rukh’s fans have expressed excitement over his return to the big screen after nearly four years.

Fans, who were happy to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, tweeted that even though the Bollywood superstar’s role was small, it was effective. One fan tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in anything can make it 100x better! He is not called king just like that. Glad to see him back on the big screen.”

Shah Rukh sported a bearded look in the biopic, which many fans compared to his character Kabir Khan in the 2007 film Chak De India. A fan tweeted, “Looks like Kabir Khan is back.” Many others also compared him to his previous role, while many others on social media also pointed out that SRK had started preparing for Pathan during the shooting of Rocketry.

Before Rocketry, Shah Rukh was seen in the 2018 film Zero. The actor’s next film Pathan will be released in January 2023. He also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunky, which are also expected to be released in 2023.

