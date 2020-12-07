Shah Rukh Khan's Close Friend Viveck Vaswani Shares Unseen Pic of Actor from Good Old Days

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and actor-producer Viveck Vaswani went down memory lane and shared an unseen picture of the then newlywed SRK and Gauri Khan on his Twitter handle. The picture appears to be from SRK’s initial days of career when he used to live at Vaswani’s place. In the frame, SRK and Gauri are joined by Vaswani, Vaswani’s mom, and his sister Lalarukh Khan. Sharing the priceless picture, Vaswani tweeted, “Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was Dalamal Park and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shahrukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots #friendship #mom.”

Vaswani and SRK are very thick friends and have often been seen praising each other. The producer worked with him in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Josh and also helped SRK meet directors and producers. Recently, during an interview with E times on SRK’s birthday, Vaswani revealed that he and SRK chat on the phone at 2 am as that’s the time when both of them are wide awake. He also revealed that both of them have several responsibilities and are busy fulfilling them, however, he made it a point to see SRK’s ventures.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to rock the box-office with his much-awaited film Pathan. The actor has already started shooting for the film and was spotted by the paparazzi at YRF Studios in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be joining the shoot of the film soon. The film is expected to release next year. Apart from this, the actor has some more exciting projects including Atlee’s untitled project.