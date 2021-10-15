Shah Rukh Khan's Co-star Nayanthara Stars Shooting For Atlee's Next in His Absence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was slated to begin a 10-day schedule for his upcoming movie with director Atlee. However, due to his son Aryan Khan‘s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the superstar has yet to resume shooting. Amid Aryan’s bail being delayed till October 20, Shah Rukh’s co-star, popular South actress Nayanthara has started shooting for the film, tentatively titled Lion. A few pictures of the set had location had surfaced on the internet, which showed Atlee’s team prepping for the shoot.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Shah Rukh’s body-double Prashant Walde said that he has been shooting in the star’s absence for quite a few days now. He said, “The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments."

He further added that Shah Rukh has insisted on the show going on and the team is being professional with their work. However, he also told the publication that they are very disturbed by the recent developments.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film will be Nayanthara’s third venture with Atlee. She first acted in the director’s debut film Raja Rani with Arya. She was also a part of his 2019 superhit film Bigil, with starred Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. It has also been heavily reported that The Family Man fame Priyamani and Rana Daggubati are a part of the film.

