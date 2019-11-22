Shah Rukh Khan's Congratulatory Tweet on Acid Attack Survivor's Wedding Wins the Internet

With his non-profit organisation, Meer Foundation, Shah Rukh Khan has been actively giving out his support to those in need and is trying to highlight the causes that deserve more attention. On Thursday, the actor sent out his love and congratulated an acid attack survivor, Anupama on Twitter as she got married.

“Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union,” he tweeted.

Soon after the post, his fans rushed to the comment section to the comment section thanking praising the actor and his foundation. While one of the fans wrote, "u always makes us proud by your acting or your good deeds. Love u SRK! (sic)," another wrote, "Mashallah how beautiful they look together. May allah bless the beautiful couple and wishing them a great new life long journey together! Thank you GOD SRK for bringing happiness in their life. This is really sweet to see them so happy. Love u soo much SRK (sic)."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh’s NGO, Meer Foundation, works towards rehabilitation of acid attack survivors. It was founded in 2013 and is named after the hiss father, late Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. After Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release bombed at the box office, the actor took a temporary break from work and announced that he wants to spend time with his family. However, fans were eager to see him on screens and rumours started to float around that a new project would be announced on his birthday, that is, November 2.

There have been reports that he might join hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his next or sign a Rajkumar Hirani's film. However, there has been no official confirmation about any of the two.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is said to have a pivotal cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which will release in the summer of 2020.

