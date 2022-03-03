Shah Rukh Khan's Counsel Tells Gujarat HC: 'Distributing Gifts Not Being Negligent or Rash' | Deets Inside

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s counsel has informed the Gujarat High Court that distributing gifts cannot be termed as being negligent or rash. This is in connection to the death of a man who died after a stampede broke out during promotions of Raees in 2017. SRK’s lawyer informed the court that considering the actor’s popularity, a large number of people gather even when he comes out to the balcony of his house, and therefore, distributing gifts cannot be called being negligent or rash.

Even the state government supported the argument and added that the man had died a natural death. “One has to look at the cause of death and if the cause of death is natural…the cause of death has its own role to play… Then I would say Section 336 probably will be very difficult to be accepted at this stage,” Public Prosecutor Mitesh Amin said.

However, Solanki’s lawyer Ramnandan Singh mentioned the soft ball’s size in the court and claimed that there was no stampede till the actor started throwing gifts.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is facing charges relating to rash and negligent acts causing hurt (Indian Penal Code Sections 336, 337 and 338). The complaint against the actor was filed in 2017 by Jitendra Solanki, who alleged that the actor caused a stampede at the Vadodara railway station in Gujarat in January of the same year. This was the time when SRK was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his film Raees. Solanki had also alleged that the stampede broke out only after the actor threw gifts including smiley soft balls, T-shirts and goggles at the crowd from his train coach. While two policemen were injured, a man died afterward. However, it was later declared that the cause of the man’s death was cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan, the trailer of which will be released soon. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in Atlee’s next and in another project with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

