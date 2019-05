Shah Rukh Khan's Crazy Passion for Work has Remained Unchanged, Says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan twice, says his passion for filmmaking remains unfazed even after having spent all these years in the industry.“Personally, Shah Rukh is the same. His crazy passion for work, his drive and focus and love for his work and his desire to push you as an actor remains the same. And that’s fantastic. I know SRK much better now. I know him better as a person,” Katrina told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.Notably, Katrina has worked with Shah Rukh in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018). Both the films also star Anushka Sharma in important roles.On the professional front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Bharat, in which she stars opposite Salman Khan.The 35-year-old says she is nervous before the release of all her films irrespective of whoever her co-star might be. “These big-ticket films that come on Diwali, Christmas, Eid, come with a lot of expectations and obviously, the directors and everyone associated with the project, feels the pressure,” she said.“You want your work to be received well and that is most important. The film has to work. Nothing is bigger than the film,” she added.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will release on June 5.