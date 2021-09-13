Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana is a Stunner as She Poses Outdoor, See Pics

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the industry's most talked-about celebrity offspring. She hasn't even entered Bollywood yet, but already has millions of fans on social media. Suhana is currently in New York pursuing education. The star kid frequently shares glimpses of her New York life on social media. She just shared a photo on Instagram wearing an oversized striped shirt, paired with a simple black bodysuit and shorts.

Suhana's OOTD seems to be extremely casual but beautiful. Her outfit is appropriate for any college girl looking for a chic look, in fact, it has all the must-have items which every girl needs in her wardrobe. Suhana kept her appearance basic by wearing a white and blue striped shirt with black loafers and left her hair undone and finished off her ensemble with a soft green baguette bag. She captioned her post, ‘Sunday.’

Suhana is also a frequent visitor to her mother Gauri Khan's Ig account. The mother and daughter either take turns posing for the camera or share the shot.

Meanwhile, SRK's daughter is a filmmaking student at New York University. She intends to tread in her father's footsteps and establish an acting career. She plans to work in movies when she finishes her education. SRK previously stated that his son Aryan is interested in directing films rather than performing.

Fans are very excited to see Suhana on the big screen in the future. She demonstrated her acting abilities in the short film 'The Grey Part of Blue.' It was her college project, and admirers got a sneak peek at it. Everyone was blown away by her images from the short video. And the Starkid has already been on the cover of Vogue in 2018.

Recent media reports also suggested that she may be a part of Zoya Akhtar's next project. Zoya is working on the Indian adaptation of the international comic book, Archie for a streaming platform, in which Suhana will star.

