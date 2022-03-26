Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Burns Up Internet With Smoking Hot Pics in Sexy Backless Gown

Suhana Khan is nowadays busy shooting for her debut film in Mumbai. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has already become a known name in the industry even before appearing on the big screen. She is known for her classy and glamorous fashion choices. She never fails to make heads turn by her elegant looks. Now, she is once again making everyone’s jaw drops in a backless black dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a breath-taking photo of her posing in a black gown. In the picture, she can be seen donning the backless gown with minimalistic makeup. To complete her look, King Khan’s daughter chose to accessorise it with hoop earrings and a messy bun. Suhana captioned her black beauty look with just a little black heart.

Earlier, some behind-the-shoot snaps from the sets of Suhana’s debut film based on Archies comics went viral. In the pictures, star kids Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jahaan Kapoor can be spotted along with Suhana. While Khushi and Agastya can be seen all dressed up in their characters, Suhana looked adorable in a mini black dress paired with a grey jacket. Making the look complete, she paired the dress with white sneakers.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Suhana is making her Bollywood debut with the film set in the 1960s. The film is an adaptation of the Archies comics in which Suhana might be seen playing the role of Veronica with Agastya speculated to be in the lead as Archie.

The film is being directed and co-produced by Zoya Akhtar. Zoya is all set to bring the desi version of the famous comic series in her style. She made a bold move by casting all new faces in her upcoming project which serves as a debut for Khushi, Navya, Agastya, and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.