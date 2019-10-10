Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Captured Dancing in Viral Instagram Post
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has often expressed her interest in following the footsteps of her famous father in the world of films.
Image: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has not made her Bollywood debut yet. Despite that, the young Khan has her own fanbase that follows her achievements everywhere. A recent picture uploaded by one of her fan-pages has made the internet notice her.
In the Instagram post, Suhana Khan was captured dancing. Even though the post is a picture only, it still manages to capture the excitement and confidence on Suhana's face as she dances. Fans were excited to see the picture and compared her confidence in the picture to that of her father's.
View this post on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan has talked about how Suhana had expressed her interest in acting. For this purpose, she began studying drama and acting at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts for higher education. She also recently served as assistant director for her father's film Zero. Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he had suggested for her to visit the sets of Zero himself. This was so that Suhana could observe Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif observe and understand the process of being an actress.
He was also asked if he would launch Suhana after the completion of her studies. To this, he said, "I feel if she wishes to join any of the filmmaking departments, she needs to complete her studies for at least four years. Anyone joining the filmmaking profession needs to educate themselves. Once she learns the Art and the Craft, she can think of acting. Only when she has finished with her acting studies will I think about if I want to launch her."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Takes Up the Bala Challenge Thrown At Him by Akshay Kumar, Watch Video
- Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 in Big Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Are Holidaying in Paris and These Pics Are Proof
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus