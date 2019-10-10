Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Captured Dancing in Viral Instagram Post

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has often expressed her interest in following the footsteps of her famous father in the world of films.

October 10, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has not made her Bollywood debut yet. Despite that, the young Khan has her own fanbase that follows her achievements everywhere. A recent picture uploaded by one of her fan-pages has made the internet notice her.

In the Instagram post, Suhana Khan was captured dancing. Even though the post is a picture only, it still manages to capture the excitement and confidence on Suhana's face as she dances. Fans were excited to see the picture and compared her confidence in the picture to that of her father's.

Shah Rukh Khan has talked about how Suhana had expressed her interest in acting. For this purpose, she began studying drama and acting at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts for higher education. She also recently served as assistant director for her father's film Zero. Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he had suggested for her to visit the sets of Zero himself. This was so that Suhana could observe Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif observe and understand the process of being an actress.

He was also asked if he would launch Suhana after the completion of her studies. To this, he said, "I feel if she wishes to join any of the filmmaking departments, she needs to complete her studies for at least four years. Anyone joining the filmmaking profession needs to educate themselves. Once she learns the Art and the Craft, she can think of acting. Only when she has finished with her acting studies will I think about if I want to launch her."

