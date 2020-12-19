Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan is an Absolute Stunner in Her Latest Photos

There is no denying that Suhana Khan is always at the top of her social media game. Not only is she an avid Instagram user, she is one impressive style diva. She often treats her online family with some of her stylish looks that instantly grab attention.

On Saturday, Suhana took to the photo-sharing platform to share a bunch of snaps summing up her winter. As always, the fashionista made heads turn with her stunning attire and also garnered several jaw-dropping reactions from her followers on Instagram.

Of the three pictures, Suhana shared, the first showed her dressed in a soft tan brown hued ensemble holding a coffee mug. She paired her sleeveless knit sweater with dark coloured trousers, rounded it with a tiny neck piece. Her long and beautiful tresses and the tiny waist she flaunts is hard to miss. When it comes to posing, Suhana has often proved she cannot go wrong.

In the second photo, she posted a shot of her pretty white sneakers. Suhana cropped her face in the last one which is taken on a pavement. She flaunts her tiny branded bag to complete her winter look. She nails the gorgeous black coloured windcheater.

Suhana's best friend Shanaya Kapoor dropped a comment under the post for her BFF. She wrote, "CAN I HAVE THAT WAIST PLS?".

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter replied with “@shanayakapoor02 hehe shush.”

Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor also left an endearing reaction. Suhana’s cousin, Alia Chhiba also appeared in the comments box. She wrote, “Loving this little dump.”

Bhavana Pandey, the mother of Suhana’s BFF actress Ananya Pandey, dropped emojis in the comments section. Suhana replied back with a red heart emoticon.

Suhana is currently finishing her studies at The New York University Tisch School of Arts. In future, she plans to become an actor following the footsteps of her superstar father.