Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana is 'an Island Girl' in Her New Gorgeous Pics

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is an island girl, and she has proved it through her latest social media post. Suhana took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself, in which she is sitting on large rocks.

"Island girl," she wrote while sharing them. The first is a short motion picture, showing Suhana sitting on rocks. She is barefoot and is wearing a one-shoulder black top with a black and white flowing skirt. The second one is a selfie, a close-up shot of her face and flaunts her glowing skin with minimal make-up. While it isn't clear where the picture was clicked, it appears that the pictures are from her Alibaug vacation.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family. Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

Previously, Shah Rukh had revealed about Suhana wanting to be an actor. The superstar had said, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do."