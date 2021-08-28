Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Looks Stunning in Sheer Outfit on Last Day of Her Vacation

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has not yet stepped into Bollywood but has a huge fan following already. She often teases her fans and followers with alluring pictures - from party sneak peeks to vacations, Suhana keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she recently shared that her long exotic vacation has finally come to an end. Posting a picture, wherein she posed on a staircase, Suhana wrote “Last day” with a heart emoticon. Her fans would agree that the young star kid has great taste in fashion.

In the picture, Suhana had donned a spaghetti top and over it a sheer white long-sleeved top which was tied in a knot. With hair tied up in a bun, a pair of sunglasses was perched on the top of her head. Suhana completed her look with a white sling bag on her shoulder. Looking away from the camera, she gave a candid look.

On August 25, Suhana had posted a couple of pictures of herself wherein she wore a low-cut back bodycon dress. Bathing in the golden hour glow, SRK’s little one looked stunning. The caption of her post read, “Huh.” Her friends and fans could not stop gushing over the alluring snaps. Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey were all hearts of Suhana’s snaps.

Last month, Suhana had turned muse for her mother Gauri Khan, who took pictures of her as she posed in a white tank top and denim shorts by the poolside. The bewitching pictures set the comment section frenzy. In the caption, Suhana wrote, “Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford.” Taking a spin around the caption, Shah Rukh commented, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental, and still appreciate the picture???”

Currently, Suhana is completing her studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. The young kid wishes to walk in the steps of her father and earn fame in Bollywood, but studies come first.

