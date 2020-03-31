Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam As She Experiments With Makeup Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, Suhana took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up.

"Experimenting," she captioned the images.

Gauri too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 519k followers (and counting) on her Instagram.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. The 10-minute-long fiction stars Suhana with Robin Gonella. Directed by Theodore Gimeno, the film narrates the tale of a young couple who are on a two-day road trip to meet the girlfriend’s (Suhana Khan) parents. Over the course of the trip, the two begin reconcile with each other. The film ends on a note where Suhana continues to try and mend the problems with hope and aspirations of not losing out on the relationship.

It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether her entry can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.