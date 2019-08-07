Suhana Khan Makes Film Debut, Friend Shares First Look from the Movie; See Poster
It's no secret that Suhana wants to be an actress. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh said he wants Suhana to learn the craft of acting before venturing into films as he doesn't want her to simply assume that she's talented.
Image: Instagram
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, is all set to make her acting debut in the English short film, The Grey Part Of Blue.
"The Grey Part Of Blue" is directed by Suhana's classmate Theo Gimeno. Gimeno shared the film's poster on Instagram, which features Suhana. Apart from the star kid, the movie stars Robin Gonnella.
Earlier, Suhana had played the lead in a theatrical performance, and now all eyes are set on her screen debut.
"I don't think there was any one moment when I decided (to become an actor). Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of 'The Tempest'. There's so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start (working) early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies," Suhana had earlier told a magazine, expressing her love for acting.
It's no secret that Suhana always aspired to be an actress. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh said that he wants Suhana to learn the craft of acting before venturing into films as he does not want her to simply assume that she is talented.
"In India, I think we don't learn acting, we just assume that we are talented. Like if you drive very first, it first mean you are going to become a Formula 1 driver. You'll have to finally learn it. So I want her to have a formal training in acting. The experience matters a lot," SRK had said.
