Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Misses Her Girl Gang, Shares Throwback Picture

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a born star like her father. She is one of the most loved star kids of B-town and enjoys a massive fan following. She has been quite active on social media and often grabs attention with her stunning pictures. Recently, she grabbed all the limelight with a stunning throwback picture of her as she was missing spending time with her friends. Sharing a picture of herself chilling with her friends, she simply wrote, “Missingg” with a sad emoji.

In the picture, Suhana looks astonishing in a black tank top and skirt. The photo appears to be from her school days at Ardingly College in the UK. Suhana’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor took no time to praise her. She dropped a comment on the post, calling her “beauty”. Suhana’s other friends also dropped comments on her post. One friend wrote, “We there are three stunning ladies!! ” and “u guys I miss u!!!” to which she replied, “miss u more”.

Suhana keeps treating her fans through her social media posts. Recently, she shared a series of pictures of herself in which she can be seen expressing various emotions. The caption of the pictures reads, “Congrats if u haven't seen me crying~ quarantine filming.”

It seems like Suhana has inherited the acting skills from her father and is on the way to follow his footprint. Earlier, she flaunted her acting skills in a short film The Grey Part of Blue, shot by her friend.

It was released on YouTube last year, and Suhana received many compliments for her acting skills. She also has been taking part in multiple school plays.

The star kid is pursuing a film studies course at New York University. Currently, she is living with her parents in Mumbai amid the COVID 19 pandemic.